Pakistan to continue support for peace in Afghanistan, military briefs lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – Members of the parliament were briefed on Monday that Pakistan would continue all-out support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

They were given briefing by military leadership in a meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS), which was attended by the parliamentary and political leadership, members of the National Assembly and Senate, provincial leadership and the Azad Kashmir prime minister.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House to discuss the matters pertaining to National Security, Foreign Affairs, internal and external challenges faced by country.

The regional and political challenges especially the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and Afghanistan were also discussed in the meeting.

“It was outlined that Pakistan would continue all-out support for peace and stability in Afghanistan. It was also hoped that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used against Pakistan,” read an official statement.

Parliamentary and Political leadership expressed satisfaction about Pakistan's strategy to tackle internal and external challenges and expressed good wishes for prosperity, development and progress of Afghanistan.

At the end of the briefing, a Question & Answer session was held in which the members of the committee presented their recommendations.