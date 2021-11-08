India bow out of T20 World Cup with 9-wicket win over Namibia

DUBAI – India Monday beat Namibia by nine wickets in the final match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai International Stadium.

Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India reach their target with 28 balls to spare. It was Virat Kohli's last match as India's skipper.

Namibia have set a target of 133 runs as India’s spinners tied Namibia in knots after Virat Kolhi won the toss and opted to bowl first in his final T20I as captain.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets apiece to prevent Namibia getting any momentum in an innings that reached 132/8 after 20 overs.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bowl first.

New Zealand's win against Afghanistan on Sunday meant that India will be knocked out of the tournament, even if they bag a big in their final match.

The stakes are also low for Namibia in the match as their tournament is already over.

The match will start at 7 pm.

The semi-finalists for this edition are: England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

The final four were decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage, where the top two teams from each group made it through. While England and Australia qualified from Group 1, Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.

The Teams

Possible India XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

Probable XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock/Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz