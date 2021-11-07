New Zealand oust India from T20 World Cup with victory over Afghanistan

ABU DHABI – New Zealand Sunday locked down their spot in semi-finals as they ousted India with eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in a match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand achieved an easy target of 125 runs in 18.1 overs.

This came after the Afghanistan batters were kept in check by a disciplined bowling performance in a crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match in Abu Dhabi.

Najibullah Zadran made a determined half-century, but found little support from his teammates as Afghanistan were held to 124/8.

The four New Zealand pace bowlers shared seven wickets among themselves, with Trent Boult the pick of the lot with 3/17.

After registering win over Afghanistan, New Zealand can make it to the top of the group if Pakistan suffer a surprise loss to Scotland. Green Shirts have already qualified for the semi-final.

From Group 1, England and Australia have reached the knockout round.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani