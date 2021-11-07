NZvAFG: Netizens troll team India with hilarious memes as NZ beat Afghanistan

ABU DHABI – As Afghanistan lost their must-win game to New Zealand, throwing India out of the T20 World Cup, netizens are having a field day on Twitter and sharing hilarious memes related to today’s crucial fixture.

The Nabi-led squad lost four wickets early in the must-win game against New Zealand. Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Adam Milne got one wicket each as Kiwis started the game after three consecutive victories against Scotland, India and Namibia.

Meanwhile, Indian fans were praying for a miracle as it was their only ray of hope to advance into the semi-final of the mega event.

Black Caps were placed on number two in the group with six points, and their win against Afghanistan got them a place in the semi-finals.

Check some of the rib-tickling reactions from Twitter:

The Kohli-led squad was left on the brink with two confidence-denting defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches but they made a comeback by beating Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.