Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh? Answer and get chance to win prizes

LAHORE – Pakistan will face Bangladesh today in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will start at 2:30pm.

Pakistan announced the squad a day earlier, making one change in the team. Mohammad Nawaz has been replaced by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan have entered the Super 4 with a massive win over Nepal and one point secured from their washed out game against India.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were hammered by Sri Lanka by five wickets in their opening match but bounced back to thrash Afghanistan by 89 runs and book their berth in the Super 4 stages.

India and Sri Lanka are the other two teams who have qualified for the Super 4.