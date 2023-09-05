Faheem replaces Nawaz as Pakistan announce lineup for Super4 match against Bangladesh

LAHORE – Mohammad Nawaz has been replaced by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan's starting lineup for their Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq will begin the batting and Babar Azam will try to continue showing his batting prowess after scoring an outstanding 151 against Nepal.

Our playing XI for the Super 4 match against Bangladesh 🇵🇰💪#AsiaCup2023 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/kEfGMsvsgr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 5, 2023

The wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will bat at number four in the batting order. Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed will take the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Nawaz has been replaced by Faheem, with Shadab handling the spin responsibilities, after struggling in the rain-spoiled match against India.

The explosive fast-bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, known for their ferocious pace and capacity to upset batsmen, will come in at the last three positions in the lineup.