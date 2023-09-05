ACC decides to hold Asia Cup matches in Colombo despite weather conditions

LAHORE – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is adamant that it is not going to change the location of the remaining matches of the Asia Cup 2023 despite vulnerable weather conditions in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Earlier, there were reports that six Super 4 matches of the tournament will be shifted to Hambantota from Colombo due to extended period of rainfall in the city.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Asharf and ACC chief Jay Shah also held discussion a day earlier to discuss the relocation of the event. In response, Shah had assured Ashraf of considering the situation.

In latest development, the ACC has informed the PCB through an email that the venue of the last leg of the Asia Cup will not be changed and they will be played in Colombo.

Reports said the PCB had expressed serious concerns on it, saying the tournament had been made a joke due to non-serious decisions.

The board has called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation after ACC reluctant to take a decision keeping in view the ground realities.

Last week, the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Indian ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were awarded with one point each.

The Green Shirts have become the first team to qualify for the Super 4s after winning the one point in match against India.