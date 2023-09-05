ACC decides to hold Asia Cup matches in Colombo despite weather conditions

LAHORE – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is adamant that it is not going to change the location of the remaining matches of the Asia Cup 2023 despite vulnerable weather conditions in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Earlier, there were reports that six Super 4 matches of the tournament will be shifted to Hambantota from Colombo due to extended period of rainfall in the city.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Asharf and ACC chief Jay Shah also held discussion a day earlier to discuss the relocation of the event. In response, Shah had assured Ashraf of considering the situation.
In latest development, the ACC has informed the PCB through an email that the venue of the last leg of the Asia Cup will not be changed and they will be played in Colombo.
Reports said the PCB had expressed serious concerns on it, saying the tournament had been made a joke due to non-serious decisions.
The board has called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation after ACC reluctant to take a decision keeping in view the ground realities.
Last week, the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Indian ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were awarded with one point each.
The Green Shirts have become the first team to qualify for the Super 4s after winning the one point in match against India.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
