Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza break Guinness World Record

Renowned Indian dance maestros Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi have achieved Guinness World Record for the largest hip-hop performance.

This extraordinary feat unfolded during the grand finale of Hip Hop India, where a staggering ensemble of 1,864 dancers collaborated harmoniously for over 5 minutes, accompanied by the lyrical talents of rappers Badshah and Raftaar.

Their performance surpassed the previous record set in Alabama, United States, which featured 1,658 dancers.

Taking to her Instagram Fatehi expressed her gratitude saying "What a way to launch our new show ???? Amazon miniTV’s ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks the Guinness World Record for the largest hip-hop performance with an epic crowd and ofcourse me and the amazing @remodsouza! 1,870 dancers participated in the largest on-ground hip-hop dance activity. The previous record was set in 2014 by 1,658 dancers in Alabama, USA. Choreographed by @suresh_kingsunited and facilitated by Amazon!! Congratulations to the team and thanks to all the amazing dancers that turned up! OUTSTANDING energy! ???????? ♥️"

Remo also showered Fatehi with praise, hailing her as the paramount dancer within the film industry. In the same breath, he acknowledged the unmatched dance prowess of actor Hrithik Roshan.

"When it comes to male dancers, we all know Hrithik Roshan reigns supreme. Among female dancers, there's no doubt after this performance – Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly the number one," Remo D’Souza proclaimed.

He shared the news with his Instagram family as well saying "Breaking the world record for Hip Hop, couldn’t have done it without everyone who turned up! Thank you so much, a proud moment! Congratulations to the team ????"

It's worth noting that Nora Fatehi has made notable appearances, competitions, and judging roles in a plethora of dance shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Seasons 9 and 10),' 'Dance Plus 4,' 'India’s Best Dancer (Seasons 1 and 2),' 'India’s Best Dancer (Season 2),' 'Dance Deewane 3,' 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan,' and 'Dance Deewane Juniors (Season 1).'

Furthermore, she achieved the distinction of being the first Indian celebrity to perform a FIFA World Cup anthem with her rendition of 'Light The Sky,' alongside Rahma Mezher, Balqees Ahmed Fathi, and Manal, in the previous year.