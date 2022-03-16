Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star together in new song
05:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star together in new song
Source: @falakshabir1 (Instagram)
Pakistani power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have mastered the art to leave their fans stunned with stunning portraits and romantic gestures.

This time around, the reel and real-life beautiful couple left the fans mesmerized as they announced their latest venture together.

Shabir is all set to release a new music video of the song Sapnay featuring himself and the Raqs e Bismil actress in collaboration with fashion label Meeras by Nilofer Shahid

Taking to Instagram, the Laapata actress unveiled the first look of her upcoming song where the couple looked beyond stunning.

"Nilofer Shahid presents Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan in this bewitching depiction of a blossoming romance based on the beautiful song ‘SAPNAY’."

"We bring this magical vision to life with gorgeous ensembles and a Symphony to die for," concluded the Sabaat star.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir criticised over ... 07:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir can leave the ...

Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet
04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

