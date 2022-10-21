Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari enjoy Sufi Night in New Jersey
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
The power couple of Pakistani entertainment industry – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari – have shared yet another bunch of heartwarming and adorable vacation pictures and videos to bewitch netizens.

The charming camaraderie of the couple never ceases to amaze netizens as the duo is always updating their fans and followers with the latest PDA filled videos and reels. 

The couple, who is currently vacationing in the U.S, was recently seen attending a Sufi night in New Jersey.

The Bhai actress was draped in a hot pink saree and sleeveless blouse. Keeping her makeup minimal, Aly complemented the desi look.

The Rang Mahal actor, on the other hand, was clad in custom white shalwar kameez looking like a vision in white.

Both the actors took to their Instagram handles to share the scintillating pictures while Ali took to the Instagram story section to let his fans know about the Sufi Night's fun.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Parizaad, and Mujhay Vida Kar.

On the other hand, Ansari was praised for Bebaak, Rang Mahal, Dil Tanha Tanha, Kasa-e-Dil, and Gustakh.

