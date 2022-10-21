Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers storm

Universities and colleges in Pakistan have certain rules and regulations to maintain the decorum, especially in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recently, NCS Peshawar hosted a recreational event where the singer not only wore a revealing outfit but also danced on stage.

As soon as the video of the concert came out, it went viral on social media and people were outraged over bold outfit of the singer and the presence of such a large number of students during the event.

The culture and religious values of people in Pakistan generally do not align with such practices and people had something to say about the incident.

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash toward the singer.