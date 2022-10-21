Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers storm
Share
Universities and colleges in Pakistan have certain rules and regulations to maintain the decorum, especially in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recently, NCS Peshawar hosted a recreational event where the singer not only wore a revealing outfit but also danced on stage.
As soon as the video of the concert came out, it went viral on social media and people were outraged over bold outfit of the singer and the presence of such a large number of students during the event.
The culture and religious values of people in Pakistan generally do not align with such practices and people had something to say about the incident.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash toward the singer.
New York legalizes marijuana for recreational ... 08:16 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
NEW YORK – Lawmakers in New York have passed a bill to legalise adult use of marijuana and expunge the records of ...
- Ushna Shah's latest pictures draw backlash12:20 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Fans cheer for Mahira Khan at screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'11:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at fundraising event in ...11:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle10:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- #SabaFaisal's dance moves upset netizens10:36 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals how she struggled to ...08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers ...09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022