Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers storm
Web Desk
09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers storm
Source: Instagram
Share

Universities and colleges in Pakistan have certain rules and regulations to maintain the decorum, especially in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recently, NCS Peshawar hosted a recreational event where the singer not only wore a revealing outfit but also danced on stage.

As soon as the video of the concert came out, it went viral on social media and people were outraged over bold outfit of the singer and the presence of such a large number of students during the event.

The culture and religious values of people in Pakistan generally do not align with such practices and people had something to say about the incident.

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash toward the singer.

New York legalizes marijuana for recreational ... 08:16 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

NEW YORK – Lawmakers in New York have passed a bill to legalise adult use of marijuana and expunge the records of ...

More From This Category
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals ...
08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his ...
06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying ...
05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's ...
04:42 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at ...
11:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for cricket anthem
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr