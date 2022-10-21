#SabaFaisal's dance moves upset netizens
Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Faisal is a force to be reckoned with for her impeccable acting performances and a career spanned over decades.
The Humsafar actress is widely recognised for essaying complicated and strict mother/mother-in-law characters but the 64-year-old actress is entirely different off screen. Saba, who is a loving mother of three, has been pretty close to her children despite her exhausting schedule. The Mirat-ul-Uroos actress was recently seen dancing her heart out with her sons at a wedding. However, netizens trolled her for her dancing skills.
Saba was seen grooving with her sons Salman and Arsalan. Taking to Instgram to celebrate her unbreakable bond with her sons, Saba captioned the video, “My Life Lines”.
Despite many netizens praising the mother-son bond, keyboard warriors pitched in with their scrutiny and schooled Saba for dancing at her age and promoting Indian wedding culture.
The seasoned actress who started her career as a PTV newscaster has set the bar higher with her significant impact on the Pakistani drama industry.
On the work front, Saba was recently seen in Raqeeb Se, Ishq Hai, Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family, Baddua, Dil-e-Momin, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Badzaat, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Habs, Tinkay Ka Sahara and Taqdeer.
