#SabaFaisal's dance moves upset netizens

Noor Fatima
10:36 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
#SabaFaisal's dance moves upset netizens
Source: Saba Faisal (Instagram)
Share

Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Faisal is a force to be reckoned with for her impeccable acting performances and a career spanned over decades.

The Humsafar actress is widely recognised for essaying complicated and strict mother/mother-in-law characters but the 64-year-old actress is entirely different off screen. Saba, who is a loving mother of three, has been pretty close to her children despite her exhausting schedule. The Mirat-ul-Uroos actress was recently seen dancing her heart out with her sons at a wedding. However, netizens trolled her for her dancing skills.

Saba was seen grooving with her sons Salman and Arsalan. Taking to Instgram to celebrate her unbreakable bond with her sons, Saba captioned the video, “My Life Lines”.

Despite many netizens praising the mother-son bond, keyboard warriors pitched in with their scrutiny and schooled Saba for dancing at her age and promoting Indian wedding culture.

The seasoned actress who started her career as a PTV newscaster has set the bar higher with her significant impact on the Pakistani drama industry.

On the work front, Saba was recently seen in Raqeeb Se, Ishq Hai, Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family, Baddua, Dil-e-Momin, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Badzaat, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Habs, Tinkay Ka Sahara and Taqdeer.

Veteran actress Saba Faisal gets candid about her ... 07:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

Veteran actress Saba Faisal's candid confessions have come as a breath of fresh air. Speaking on a chat show recently, ...

More From This Category
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals ...
08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his ...
06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar ...
09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying ...
05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's ...
04:42 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for cricket anthem
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr