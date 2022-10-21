Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle
10:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed four terrorists in exchange of fire with militant in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.
According to ISPR, intense exchange of fire was occurred when the four terrorists were killed.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
