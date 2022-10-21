Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at fundraising event in Norway
Share
Accomplished Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui and critically acclaimed singer Falak Shabir have been making quite some buzz on the internet.
The pair was seen showing off their heartwarming friendship once again during Shahid Afridi'd flood relief fundraising show in Norway.
While Shabir was strumming guitar and mesmerising the audience with his vocals, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor played a melody on flute.
Audience present at the event were bewitched by the pair's talent. Netizens too were swooned over by the performance.
Siddiqui and Shabir were lauded not only for their multi talents but also for using their platforms in a positive way and raising funds for a cause.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Siddiqui is currently producing a Pakistani-Turkish historical drama about Selahaddin Eyyubi.
On the other hand, Shabir is known for his hit songs like Tera Saath Ho, Saajna, Intezaar, Ijazat and Judaii to name a few.
Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir share fun moment ... 11:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Lollywood friendships are famous for their authenticity and rarity. A recent moment of such exceptional friendship ...
- Ushna Shah's latest pictures draw backlash12:20 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Fans cheer for Mahira Khan at screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'11:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at fundraising event in ...11:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle10:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- #SabaFaisal's dance moves upset netizens10:36 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals how she struggled to ...08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers ...09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022