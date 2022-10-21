Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at fundraising event in Norway

Noor Fatima
11:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at fundraising event in Norway
Source: File Photo
Accomplished Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui and critically acclaimed singer Falak Shabir have been making quite some buzz on the internet.

The pair was seen showing off their heartwarming friendship once again during Shahid Afridi'd flood relief fundraising show in Norway. 

While Shabir was strumming guitar and mesmerising the audience with his vocals, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor played a melody on flute.

Audience present at the event were bewitched by the pair's talent. Netizens too were swooned over by the performance. 

Siddiqui and Shabir were lauded not only for their multi talents but also for using their platforms in a positive way and raising funds for a cause. 

On the work front, Siddiqui is currently producing a Pakistani-Turkish historical drama about Selahaddin Eyyubi

On the other hand, Shabir is known for his hit songs like Tera Saath Ho, Saajna, Intezaar, Ijazat and Judaii to name a few.

