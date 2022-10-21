Fans cheer for Mahira Khan at screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Fans cheer for Mahira Khan at screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan is riding high on the unprecedented success of her latest film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The Bilal Lashari directorial has broken many box-office records and set a precedent for upcoming Pakistani films to use as a blueprint. Owing to the A-list actors' impeccable performance, the Pakistani audience has had a breath of fresh air with the Lashari brainchild. 

One of the prominent figures in the movie, portrayed by none other than gorgeous Mahira Khan, has gained numerous accolades from all over the world. 

The Humsafar famed actress received a standing ovation from the audience where the movie was screened. The Bin Roye diva was elated to see the response of her thousands of fans who cheered and hooted for her stellar performance as Mukkho Jatti.

Netizens and critics opined that the pivotal role couldn't have been essayed by anyone else better than Khan. 

For the unversed, The Legend of Maula Jatt has grossed over PKR 66 crores since its release on October 13. The film is said to be the most expensive project of Pakistani cinema to date.

The Legend of Maula Jatt features Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in pivotal roles along with other star-studded cast.

On the work front, Khan has her film Neelofar in the pipeline.

Mahira Khan meets her emotional fan 10:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

Lollywood actress Mahira Khan, despite being one of Pakistan’s top film and drama industry actresses who even ...

More From This Category
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals ...
08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his ...
06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar ...
09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying ...
05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's ...
04:42 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for cricket anthem
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr