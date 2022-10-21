Fans cheer for Mahira Khan at screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan is riding high on the unprecedented success of her latest film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The Bilal Lashari directorial has broken many box-office records and set a precedent for upcoming Pakistani films to use as a blueprint. Owing to the A-list actors' impeccable performance, the Pakistani audience has had a breath of fresh air with the Lashari brainchild.

One of the prominent figures in the movie, portrayed by none other than gorgeous Mahira Khan, has gained numerous accolades from all over the world.

The Humsafar famed actress received a standing ovation from the audience where the movie was screened. The Bin Roye diva was elated to see the response of her thousands of fans who cheered and hooted for her stellar performance as Mukkho Jatti.

Netizens and critics opined that the pivotal role couldn't have been essayed by anyone else better than Khan.

For the unversed, The Legend of Maula Jatt has grossed over PKR 66 crores since its release on October 13. The film is said to be the most expensive project of Pakistani cinema to date.

The Legend of Maula Jatt features Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in pivotal roles along with other star-studded cast.

On the work front, Khan has her film Neelofar in the pipeline.