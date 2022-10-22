Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 October 2022

08:23 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,790 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,485.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Karachi PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Islamabad PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Peshawar PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Quetta PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Sialkot PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Attock PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Gujranwala PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Jehlum PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Multan PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Bahawalpur PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Gujrat PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Nawabshah PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Chakwal PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Hyderabad PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Nowshehra PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Sargodha PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Faisalabad PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545
Mirpur PKR 135,800 PKR 1,545

