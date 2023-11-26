Malala demands Israeli forces to spare “schools and children” amidst military operations in Gaza

As Israeli forces halt military operations in Gaza, millions of people around the globe are demanding complete and immediate ceasefire. Among the supporters of Palestinian people is Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, who not only called for permanent halt but also emphasized that it is immoral and against international laws to attack “schools” and “children.”

In a statement shared by the youngest Nobel laureate on X (formerly known as Twitter), Yousafzai shared her relief for civilians of Gaza and for the “pause in the bombardment.”

“Tonight, I feel relief for the women, children and young people reunited with their families, and for the pause in the bombardment of Gaza,” she wrote in a post.

But Yousafzai was quick to remind everyone that it is, unfortunately, not a permanent measure and that “tomorrow, children in Gaza will wake up still grieving loved ones, desperate for food and water and fearing that their homes, streets and schools will soon be under fire again.”

“We must keep speaking out for them— for a full ceasefire and more humanitarian aid. The needless suffering must end,” Yousafzai urged social media users in a quote to another post that read, “Join me in adding your name to this petition demanding that Israel halt its assault on schools and places where children are seeking shelter and that leaders reach a deal to release all children being unjustly held hostage or imprisoned.”

Tonight, I feel relief for the women, children and young people reunited with their families, and for the pause in the bombardment of Gaza.



But tomorrow, children in Gaza will wake up still grieving loved ones, desperate for food and water and fearing that their homes, streets… https://t.co/0TpikhAzBz — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) November 24, 2023

Join me in adding your name to this petition demanding that Israel halt its assault on schools and places where children are seeking shelter, and that leaders reach a deal to release all children being unjustly held hostage or imprisoned. https://t.co/JBAFfo9Y4F — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) October 19, 2023

“Children and schools should never be targets. This isn’t a matter of opinion — it’s international law,” Malala highlighted on platform X.

“I continue my call for a ceasefire. The Israeli government must end these indiscriminate attacks that have cost thousands of innocent Palestinian children and families their lives,” she added.

Children and schools should never be targets. This isn’t a matter of opinion — it’s international law.



I continue my call for a ceasefire. The Israeli government must end these indiscriminate attacks that have cost thousands of innocent Palestinian children and families their… https://t.co/1DuJBKGX4X — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) November 3, 2023

https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Oct-2023/malala-and-mia-khalifa-who-stands-where-on-israel-palestine-issue%3fversion=amp