Malala demands Israeli forces to spare “schools and children” amidst military operations in Gaza

As Israeli forces halt military operations in Gaza, millions of people around the globe are demanding complete and immediate ceasefire. Among the supporters of Palestinian people is Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, who not only called for permanent halt but also emphasized that it is immoral and against international laws to attack “schools” and “children.”
In a statement shared by the youngest Nobel laureate on X (formerly known as Twitter), Yousafzai shared her relief for civilians of Gaza and for the “pause in the bombardment.”
“Tonight, I feel relief for the women, children and young people reunited with their families, and for the pause in the bombardment of Gaza,” she wrote in a post.
But Yousafzai was quick to remind everyone that it is, unfortunately, not a permanent measure and that “tomorrow, children in Gaza will wake up still grieving loved ones, desperate for food and water and fearing that their homes, streets and schools will soon be under fire again.”
“We must keep speaking out for them— for a full ceasefire and more humanitarian aid. The needless suffering must end,” Yousafzai urged social media users in a quote to another post that read, “Join me in adding your name to this petition demanding that Israel halt its assault on schools and places where children are seeking shelter and that leaders reach a deal to release all children being unjustly held hostage or imprisoned.”
Tonight, I feel relief for the women, children and young people reunited with their families, and for the pause in the bombardment of Gaza.— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) November 24, 2023
But tomorrow, children in Gaza will wake up still grieving loved ones, desperate for food and water and fearing that their homes, streets… https://t.co/0TpikhAzBz
Join me in adding your name to this petition demanding that Israel halt its assault on schools and places where children are seeking shelter, and that leaders reach a deal to release all children being unjustly held hostage or imprisoned. https://t.co/JBAFfo9Y4F— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) October 19, 2023
“Children and schools should never be targets. This isn’t a matter of opinion — it’s international law,” Malala highlighted on platform X.
“I continue my call for a ceasefire. The Israeli government must end these indiscriminate attacks that have cost thousands of innocent Palestinian children and families their lives,” she added.
Children and schools should never be targets. This isn’t a matter of opinion — it’s international law.— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) November 3, 2023
I continue my call for a ceasefire. The Israeli government must end these indiscriminate attacks that have cost thousands of innocent Palestinian children and families their… https://t.co/1DuJBKGX4X
https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Oct-2023/malala-and-mia-khalifa-who-stands-where-on-israel-palestine-issue%3fversion=amp
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.