Search

LifestyleSportsViral

Imam-ul-Haq, and Anmol Mehmood's wedding pictures, videos go viral

Web Desk
06:04 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
Imam-ul-Haq, and Anmol Mehmood's wedding pictures, videos go viral
Source: imamulhaqofficial/Instagram

LAHORE – Ace Pakistani batter Imam-ul-Haq, and Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood tied the knot over the weekend, their wedding event was held in Lahore and was attended by family, friends, and Pakistan cricket team members.      

Pictures, and videos from Imam's wedding event went viral on social media while fans and social media users eagerly await glimpses from the event.

The wedding video surfaced online, and fans extended their wishes and best regards to the happy couple. In the clicks, the bride adorned herself in a breathtaking peach ensemble, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance, and the Imam attired in a pale green sherwani.

The captivating carousel of images captures the couple's intimate moments and the relatives of the two showering love on the newlywed.

Several cricketers including Babar Azam remained in the limelight while other notable sports fraternity members and social personalities were also spotted.

The lavish wedding was the talk of the town as top celebs and other notables graced the event. 

From Asim Azhar to Ducky bhai: Celebs attend Imam-ul-Haq's pre-wedding Qawwali night

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Malala demands Israeli forces to spare “schools and children” ...

09:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

08:12 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Congratulations in order for newly-wed Imamul Haq and Anmol Mehmood

10:51 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Kanwal Aftab steals the show at Larib Khalid and Zarnab Fatima's ...

07:18 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Faheem Ashraf's Mehndi pictures go viral

10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

TikTok couple Zarnab Fatima and Laraib Khalid steal hearts at dreamy ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos

Horoscope

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: