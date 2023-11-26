Imam-ul-Haq, and Anmol Mehmood's wedding pictures, videos go viral

LAHORE – Ace Pakistani batter Imam-ul-Haq, and Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood tied the knot over the weekend, their wedding event was held in Lahore and was attended by family, friends, and Pakistan cricket team members.

Pictures, and videos from Imam's wedding event went viral on social media while fans and social media users eagerly await glimpses from the event.

The wedding video surfaced online, and fans extended their wishes and best regards to the happy couple. In the clicks, the bride adorned herself in a breathtaking peach ensemble, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance, and the Imam attired in a pale green sherwani.

The captivating carousel of images captures the couple's intimate moments and the relatives of the two showering love on the newlywed.

Several cricketers including Babar Azam remained in the limelight while other notable sports fraternity members and social personalities were also spotted.

The lavish wedding was the talk of the town as top celebs and other notables graced the event.