PML-N leader Ishaq Dar appointed leader of the house in Senate

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has appointed PML-N leader Ishaq Dar as leader of the House in the upper house of the parliament.

PPP leader and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has been designated as the Chief Whip of the house, with a status equivalent to that of the State Minister.

Meanwhile, the PPP objected to the nomination of Ishaq Dar as leader of the house.

Last month, Senate Chairman Sanjrani revealed that the interim premier had given consent to retain Ishaq Dar as the Leader of the House.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was earlier named as leader of the House in September last year during the PDM government.