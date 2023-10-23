Ishaq Dar acquitted in assets-beyond-means case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court has acquitted former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case.

The court disposed of the case today in the light of the statement of National Accountability Bureau.

“No evidence of corruption found against Ishaq Dar”, the Islamabad court said in its verdict.

The court had resumed hearing of the reference against Dar in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision against amendments in the NAB law.

NAB had filed reference against Ishaq Dar, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi in 2017.