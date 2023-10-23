WATCH: Mehwish Hayat shies away from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Chahat’

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a new social media sensation, but his name must not be confused with the names of legendary Pakistani singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. His real name is Kashif Rana and the 56-year-old self-proclaimed singer, songwriter, and composer is a minicab driver from London.

Khan is particularly known for his entertaining and captivating stage performances at private events. Residing abroad, he occasionally graces public gatherings with his presence. His most recent appearance was at the IPPA Awards in London, which took place last night.

In recent times, a video has spread across all media platforms like wildfire. During the event, he was invited on stage to perform, and during his act, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan engaged in light-hearted banter with Mehwish Hayat. He even playfully claimed that Hayat was blushing in response to his performance. Sharing the stage with him were Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahsan Khan.

Here's how fans reacted in the comment section:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Aug-2023/watch-shahnawaz-dahani-s-singing-skills-give-competition-to-chahat-fateh-ali-khan

