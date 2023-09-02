Offering $10,000, Hareem Shah asks public to attack Ishaq Dar

LAHORE – TikToker Hareem Shah has enticed Pakistani fans to attack the former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and in return she would offer them $10,000.

She tempted the public in a post shared on social medial platform X, formerly Twitter, and give them thirty days to do the task and get the amount.

Hareem wrote she will give $10,000 to anyone “who throws eggs or black ink on …..Ishaq Dar” in next 30 days”. She added, “I have a promise to the nation”.

اگلے 30 دنوں میں جو بھی شخص لعنتی اسحاق ڈار کے منہ پر انڈے یا کالی سیاہی پھینکے گا اسے 10ہزار ڈالرز انعام دوں گی۔ میرا قوم سے وعدہ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/bITt0tpEVI — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 1, 2023

The TikToker has been speaking against various political leaders, especially those who are at odd with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Lately, she took an aim at former PTI leader Parvez Khattak after he parted ways with the party over May 9 violence.