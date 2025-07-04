Nadia Khan threatens legal action over personal attacks following Hania Aamir controversy

Renowned Pakistani host and actress Nadia Khan has issued a stern warning of legal action against actors and anchors who have criticized her, especially in the wake of her changing stance on superstar Hania Aamir’s appearance in the Indian film Sardaar Ji 3.

Earlier, Nadia praised Hania’s performance in the Indian movie, calling it impressive. However, she had previously stated on her own show that Hania was wasting her time working in India, which led to backlash from social media users and industry insiders accusing her of inconsistency.

Prominent actors such as Sarwat Gilani, Faisal Qureshi, Behroze Sabzwari, and Yasir Hussain have criticized Nadia’s show, and recently, veteran actress Saba Faisal also expressed her displeasure in a video message, calling out Nadia and other hosts.

Now, Nadia has responded with a video on her YouTube channel, warning that any further personal attacks will result in legal consequences. She stated that anyone attempting such attacks would have to appear in court.

She clarified that when ethics are sold for fame and money, then the law must intervene. Nadia said she would not only file criminal defamation cases but also pursue civil defamation and take action under PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act), warning that such legal battles could drag on for years.

“This is my final warning,” Nadia said. “If anyone makes a personal remark again, the consequences will be serious.”

She concluded, “Enough is enough—anyone making personal comments from now on will have to answer legally.”