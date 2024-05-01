'Ishq Murshid' finale hits cinemas: Where to watch?

Exciting news for fans of the hit drama series Ishq Murshid! HUM TV has announced that the finale episode of the immensely popular show will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan. Scheduled for May 3, this theatrical release marks a special occasion for viewers to experience the culmination of the beloved series on the big screen.
In an Instagram post by the channel, it was revealed that the final episode will be showcased in multiple cinemas across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and many more. With a wide distribution network spanning numerous cities, fans from various regions will have the opportunity to enjoy the finale in a cinematic setting.
Ishq Murshid, starring Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles, has garnered widespread acclaim both locally and internationally. The series, which revolves around the love story of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Notably, the show has amassed millions of views on YouTube, highlighting its immense popularity and appeal.
Written by Abdul Khaliq Khan and Imran Ashraf, and directed by Farooq Rind, Ishq Murshid boasts a stellar cast including Omair Rana, Zarmeena Ikram, Samiya Mumtaz, and more. The compelling storyline, coupled with stellar performances, has cemented its place as a must-watch drama series.
The decision to screen television dramas in cinemas is not unprecedented, with several other popular series having previously aired their finales on the big screen. This trend, exemplified by dramas like Sinf-e-Ahn, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Parizaad, reflects the growing demand for unique viewing experiences and underscores the enduring appeal of quality storytelling.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
