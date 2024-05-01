Search

'Ishq Murshid' finale hits cinemas: Where to watch?

Web Desk
10:40 PM | 1 May, 2024
Ishq Murshid

Exciting news for fans of the hit drama series Ishq Murshid! HUM TV has announced that the finale episode of the immensely popular show will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan. Scheduled for May 3, this theatrical release marks a special occasion for viewers to experience the culmination of the beloved series on the big screen.

Where to watch?

In an Instagram post by the channel, it was revealed that the final episode will be showcased in multiple cinemas across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and many more. With a wide distribution network spanning numerous cities, fans from various regions will have the opportunity to enjoy the finale in a cinematic setting.

Ishq Murshid, starring Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles, has garnered widespread acclaim both locally and internationally. The series, which revolves around the love story of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Notably, the show has amassed millions of views on YouTube, highlighting its immense popularity and appeal.

Written by Abdul Khaliq Khan and Imran Ashraf, and directed by Farooq Rind, Ishq Murshid boasts a stellar cast including Omair Rana, Zarmeena Ikram, Samiya Mumtaz, and more. The compelling storyline, coupled with stellar performances, has cemented its place as a must-watch drama series.

The decision to screen television dramas in cinemas is not unprecedented, with several other popular series having previously aired their finales on the big screen. This trend, exemplified by dramas like Sinf-e-Ahn, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Parizaad, reflects the growing demand for unique viewing experiences and underscores the enduring appeal of quality storytelling.

