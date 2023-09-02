Amna Ilyas dresses up in bold outfits for next project

Amna Ilyas, the Pakistani sensation, effortlessly embodies style, charm, and exceptional talent. Having traversed a remarkable journey in the entertainment world, she has rightfully earned her place as a foremost fashion icon. Her impeccable fashion choices have solidified her reputation. Beyond her fashion prowess, Ilyas fearlessly addresses pertinent issues, unafraid to speak candidly, a quality that amplifies her admirability.

Being the internet queen she is, the Ready Steady No actress regularly keeps her fans and followers updated with a carousel of scintillating pictures of herself, amassing praises and keeping the internet wrapped around her finger.

Lately, on her Instagram, she unveiled a striking selfie series flaunting an array of chic outfits – from a fitted shirt with a sultry slit, a daring plunging neckline tank top, and a captivating one-sleeved turquoise cocktail dress, to a vibrant neon pink ensemble and a simple yet stylish round-necked top.

"Some outfit prep for next project ????????" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours. Notably, she also turned her comment section off.

On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven, and Mastani.