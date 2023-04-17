Mahira Khan's heartfelt interaction with an overwhelmed fan wins the internet

Mahira Khan is an absolute icon in the entertainment industry, renowned for her poise, elegance, and undeniable talent.

Starting off as a VJ, she has worked her way up to becoming one of the most celebrated and cherished actresses in the country. With an impressive portfolio of films and dramas, she has also established herself as a successful businesswoman, with her own production house, lifestyle channel, and clothing brand.

Despite her immense success and popularity, Mahira Khan remains grounded and humble. Her kindness and generosity towards her fans are well-known, as she never hesitates to meet and greet them with a warm smile and gracious demeanour.

Recently, at an event, one of her fans got overwhelmed upon meeting her in person and started crying uncontrollably. Sensing the fan's emotions, Mahira immediately embraced her, comforting her and even taking a picture with her.

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.