Indian actress Hina Khan performs Umrah, shares pictures

Indian television actor, Hina Khan, performed Umrah and took to social media to share breathtakingly beautiful pictures from the religious site.

Khan, who is one of the most accomplished Indian television stars, is widely known for her impeccable performance as Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The cult classics dramas allowed the 36-year-old star to amass a whopping 18.9 million followers on social media platform.

With a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and professional life, the Bigg Boss 11 star keeps her loyal fandom updated with her busy life.

On Friday, the Wishlist star revealed that she performed Umrah and shared wholesome moments from her religious trip.

“Jumma Mubarak Blessed Alhamdullilah” the actress captioned the set of pictures in which she respectfully placed her hands on the Holy Kaa'ba's cover.

In another Instagram story posted previously, Khan wrote about her moving experience of visiting Kaa'ba. “It was not my first time.. But the anxiety, nervousness, emotions are exactly like the first time.”

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Country of Blind.