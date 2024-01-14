Five brothers in Gujrat ready to give each other tough time in General Election 2024

GUJRAT – In an interesting but rare case in Pakistan's electoral history, five brothers from Gujrat are contesting the upcoming general election against each other.

The eldest of five brothers, Chaudhry Abid Raza, will contest the election for the National Assembly seat while the other four brothers will fight for the provincial assembly seats.

Chaudhry Shabbir Raza, Chaudhry Naeem and Chaudhry Shahid will contest the election against each other in the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-28.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali will be contesting in the PP-33 constituency on the PML-N ticket.

Chaudhry Shabbir Raza is the ticket-holder of PML-N, while Chaudhry Naeem Raza is representing PML-Q.

Chaudhry Shahid Raza will contest the election on the PTI ticket.