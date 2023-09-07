Indian actress Hina Khan reacts to Shadab Khan tying Hardik Pandya’s shoe lace during Asia Cup match

The Asia Cup 2023 has not only treated cricket enthusiasts to thrilling matches but has also given rise to off-field moments that are capturing the hearts and attention of fans worldwide. One such heartwarming incident unfolded during the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan clash when a photo depicting Pakistan's all-rounder, Shadab Khan, tying the shoelace of his Indian counterpart, Hardik Pandya, went viral on social media.

Actress Hina Khan, renowned for her candid opinions and active presence on social media, recently shared her thoughts on this sportsmanship-filled and heartwarming gesture. On her Instagram story, she expressed her admiration for the camaraderie displayed by the two players.

Khan captioned her social media post with a powerful message: “Thissssss There is nobility in compassion.. No matter how cool, talented, educated, rich, poor, which religion u belong to, what country u are from or what language u speak. How u treat people tells ALL BE KIND.”

In terms of the match's outcome, both India and Pakistan each earned a point as the game was abandoned due to rain. India, batting first, managed to score 266 runs in 48.5 overs, thanks to Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, who delivered a brilliant performance with figures of 4/35. Afridi received solid support from Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who each took three wickets.

For India, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya emerged as heroes, smashing half-centuries and rescuing their team from a precarious position. At one point, India found themselves struggling at 66-4 in 14.1 overs, but the duo's 140-run partnership for the fifth wicket steered the Men in Blue to a total exceeding 200.