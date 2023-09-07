India unveils first solar city at world heritage site

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled India's first solar city is Sanchi, a World Heritage Site in the Raisen region.

Its 3-megawatt capacity at Nagauri, close to Sanchi, would cut carbon dioxide emissions each year by 13,747 tonnes. This is more than 2,38,000 trees, to put it another way.

"Coal and other resource utilisation in the generation of energy has a detrimental effect on the environment. By choosing the solar energy alternative, the people of Sanchi, the Renewable Energy Department, and the scientists have accomplished something admirable,'' Mr. Chouhan remarked.

#MadhyaPradesh: CM @ChouhanShivraj to inaugurate today Country's first solar city Sanchi.



Annually about 13 thousand 747 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced in Sanchi Solar City, which is equivalent to more than 2 lakh adult trees. @MP_MyGov pic.twitter.com/9XLRH8AIqu — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 6, 2023

The decision to work with IIT Kanpur to make Sanchi a net-zero city is a commendable one. The entire globe will look up to this metropolis as an example. The preservation of the environment is crucial. Renewable energy sources must be used to meet the world's rising energy demands. Solar pumps would soon assist with agriculture as well, he predicted.

Sanchi would save 7.68 crore INR in annual power costs due to this facility.