Search

World

India unveils first solar city at world heritage site

Web Desk 09:21 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
India unveils first solar city at world heritage site
Source: File Photo

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled India's first solar city is Sanchi, a World Heritage Site in the Raisen region.

Its 3-megawatt capacity at Nagauri, close to Sanchi, would cut carbon dioxide emissions each year by 13,747 tonnes. This is more than 2,38,000 trees, to put it another way.

"Coal and other resource utilisation in the generation of energy has a detrimental effect on the environment. By choosing the solar energy alternative, the people of Sanchi, the Renewable Energy Department, and the scientists have accomplished something admirable,'' Mr. Chouhan remarked.

The decision to work with IIT Kanpur to make Sanchi a net-zero city is a commendable one. The entire globe will look up to this metropolis as an example. The preservation of the environment is crucial. Renewable energy sources must be used to meet the world's rising energy demands. Solar pumps would soon assist with agriculture as well, he predicted.

Sanchi would save 7.68 crore INR in annual power costs due to this facility.

Solar panels to become much affordable as Pakistan announces major relief in Budget 2023–24

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

Modi govt's latest move ahead of G20 summit triggers speculations ...

12:36 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

China's first cargo shipment reaches Kabul via Torkham border

01:37 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

India launches first mission to Sun after successful lunar landing

05:03 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Kandy weather on September 2 amid Pakistan vs India’s Asia Cup 2023 ...

05:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Rare Super Blue Moon illuminates sky in Pakistan, parts of world (See ...

12:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Hindu seer who hosted 'gaumutra party' in 2020 to beat Covid now ...

12:42 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

India unveils first solar city at world heritage site

09:21 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 September, 2023 

09:03 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 338.7 342
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398.1 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.7 88.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 808.76 816.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.87 180.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 790.13 798.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 342.19 344.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: