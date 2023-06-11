Solar panels to become much affordable as Pakistan announces major relief in Budget 2023–24

ISLAMABAD — The federal government has proposed eliminating customs duty on solar panels and its related equipment in the budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 in an effort to promote power generation using alternative energy sources.

The initiative aims to support domestic solar panel producers and promote solar energy consumption throughout the nation.

The government proposes to exclude inverters, batteries, and other similar equipment from the duty in the financial bill.

In light of the country's serious economic and political challenges, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 with a total expenditure of more than Rs14 trillion.