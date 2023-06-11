Kiswa of the Kaaba raised for Hajj preparations

MAKKAH - Kiswah, the black cloth that covers the Kaaba in Makkah, has had its lowest portion lifted by nearly three metres in accordance with tradition, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday. The space underneath it has also been covered with white cotton fabric.

To safeguard the kiswa, which some pilgrims touch while circling the Kaaba, the same practise is carried out every year before the Hajj season.

The kiswa was hoisted in the presence of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Assistant to the president general for the affairs of the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Sultan Al-Qurashi stated that "raising the lower part of the kiswa serves to preserve its cleanliness and (integrity) and preventing tampering and to stop pilgrims from engaging in activities that are based on false beliefs."

Every year, a fresh Kiswa is draped over the black silk fabric on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Dul Hijjah.