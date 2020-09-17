Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan re-opens for international flights
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:48 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

BEIJING – China's Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, has re-opened for international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the deadly disease first emerged.

China stopped international flights in March as global alarm increased about the spread of Covid-19, but has now largely brought the disease under control at home through travel restrictions, testing and lockdowns.

A flight operated by South Korean carrier T'way landed at Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport Wednesday morning with 60 passengers, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Officials in white hazmat suits, masks and visors were seen checking the passports of arriving passengers.

All international passengers arriving in Wuhan have to pass a test within 72 hours of departure, Li Yizhuo, director of Wuhan's Civil Aviation Office, told CCTV.

China still bans most foreigners from entering and those allowed have to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

