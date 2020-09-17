Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan re-opens for international flights
Share
BEIJING – China's Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, has re-opened for international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the deadly disease first emerged.
China stopped international flights in March as global alarm increased about the spread of Covid-19, but has now largely brought the disease under control at home through travel restrictions, testing and lockdowns.
A flight operated by South Korean carrier T'way landed at Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport Wednesday morning with 60 passengers, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Officials in white hazmat suits, masks and visors were seen checking the passports of arriving passengers.
All international passengers arriving in Wuhan have to pass a test within 72 hours of departure, Li Yizhuo, director of Wuhan's Civil Aviation Office, told CCTV.
China still bans most foreigners from entering and those allowed have to undergo two weeks of quarantine.
- Kashmir dispute can’t be solved by use of force: FM Qureshi12:41 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- 13 more schools closed over not complying COVID-19 SOPs in Pakistan12:08 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- OPPO Reno4 Series available now in Pakistan11:29 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments09:52 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
- WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming COVID-19 pandemic09:12 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once ...04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé and others to feature in a film on global ...02:57 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Armeena Rana Khan is not interested in meeting Turkish actor Cavit ...02:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020