RIYADH – Amid normalisation of Western culture and cultural shift in one of the world’s most conservative nations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further relaxed restrictions on alcohol sales.

Arab nation, known for its stern punishment against alcohol, allowed foreign residents to consume booze, days after non-diplomats were first allowed to purchase drinks legally.

International media reported that non-Muslim foreigners earning at least 50,000 riyals, Rs3.7 million PKR, a month can now buy alcohol at the country’s only licensed store.

The new process raised eyebrows as residents present their documents to store staff, who then verify salaries through an official Saudi platform before completing the sale. It was first rolled out in 2019, under premium residency program is highly exclusive, requiring foreigners to meet stringent eligibility criteria and pay a one-time fee of 800,000 riyals, which 59 illion in Pakistani rupee.

Alcohol was strictly prohibited for residents outside diplomatic circles. Some expatriates turned to homemade wine, while others relied on the black market, where a single bottle of whisky can cost hundreds of dollars.

This latest relaxation is part of a broader series of reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has steadily pushed to diversify the economy, attract international tourism, and open the kingdom to foreign business.