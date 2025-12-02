Saudi Arabia, Russia sign 90-day mutual visa exemption agreement

RIYADH –Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for citizens of both countries that took place on the sidelines of the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum, held in Riyadh.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, according to SPA news.

This exemption extends to all types of passports (diplomatic, special and regular) and allows visa-free entry for visitors traveling for tourism, business, or to visit relatives and friends, for a duration of up to (90) consecutive or nonconsecutive days within a year.

The agreement underscores the commitment of both countries in facilitating entry procedures for their citizens, which will increase reciprocal visits and enhance tourism, economic, and cultural cooperation.

It will also contribute to strengthening various sectors and expanding cooperation and partnerships between both countries. It is important to emphasize that this exemption does not extend to individuals traveling for (work, study, residency, or Hajj), as these require special visas.

The Russian Federation is the first country with which the Kingdom has signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that includes holders of regular passports.