Saim Ayub reclaims N0 1 spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

DUBAI – Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub has regained the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, overtaking Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza.

The latest rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, show Ayub’s impressive rise in the T20I rankings following his strong performances for Pakistan in the recent tri-series.

Ayub had initially topped the T20I all-rounder rankings in early October but was overtaken by Raza after the Zimbabwean’s stunning century off just 33 balls, one of the fastest in men’s T20I history.

However, with Ayub’s stellar performance in the tri-series final—where he played a crucial role in Pakistan’s six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka—he surged back to reclaim the top spot.

In the updated rankings, Roston Chase of the West Indies holds third place in the T20I all-rounder list. Meanwhile, in the T20I bowler rankings, India’s Varun Chakravarthy maintains the top position.

In other notable developments, Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed climbed four spots to secure fourth position among T20I bowlers, while Mohammad Nawaz jumped two places to eleventh.

Nawaz also made significant progress in the all-rounder rankings, climbing three spots to reach fourth place, following his Player of the Tournament performance in the tri-series.

Ayub, a promising 23-year-old, continued his ascent in the T20I batter rankings as well, rising two positions to 35th. Other notable changes include Shaheen Shah Afridi, who held steady at 18th in the T20I bowler rankings, while Sufyan Maqeem dropped four spots to 22nd and Salman Mirza rose four places to 34th in the T20I rankings.

In the T20I batter rankings, India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the top spot, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan dropped two places to 6th. Babar Azam saw a slight dip, moving one spot down to 30th, while Ayub’s rise saw him move ahead in the rankings.

In ODI rankings, Babar Azam remains in sixth position among ODI batters, while Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf maintain their spots in the top 25 ODI bowlers.

In Test cricket, Nauman Ali holds onto his third position among Test bowlers, while Sajid Shakil made significant progress, climbing one spot to 11th in the Test batters’ rankings.