Celebrate New Year with Three Back-to-Back Holidays!

ISLAMABAD – Imagine three whole days dedicated to celebrating the New Year as it will be perfect chance to gather with family, relax ringing in 2026 with style.

From Thursday to Saturday, the first weekend of January promises laughter, joy, and a well-deserved break for citizens and residents alike, as Kuwaiti government unveiled 3-day holiday to mark the New Year.

There will be total of 6 public holidays in January. The holidays are splitted evenly between New Year and Isra & Mi’raj celebrations. Kuwaitis will enjoy a 3-day holiday from Thursday, January 1, to Saturday, January 3, giving everyone a perfect chance to ring in 2026 with family, friends, and festivities. Government offices will resume regular work on Sunday, January 4.

The holy observance of Isra and Mi’raj will officially fall on Friday, January 16. Since Friday is already a weekly public holiday, the celebrations will extend across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 16, 17, and 18, giving citizens a long, uninterrupted festive break.

Sunday is said to be a substitute holiday, ensuring that everyone gets to enjoy the extended weekend. Government operations are set to return to normal on Monday, January 19.