Winter vacation schedule for schools in Punjab, Balochistan announced

LAHORE – The education departments of Balochistan and Punjab have released the winter vacation schedules for schools in their respective provinces.

In Balochistan, the Education Ministry has announced that schools in cold areas will be closed from December 16 for a duration of two and a half months. Both public and private schools will remain closed during this period.

In Punjab, the winter holidays will begin on December 23, 2025, and will continue until January 11, 2026.

Schools in the province, both government and private, will reopen on January 12, marking the start of the new academic session.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said on Monday most areas of the country, including Islamabad, will experience dry and cold weather. The mountainous regions will see particularly severe cold in the early morning and late evening hours.

The weather in Murree, Galyat, and surrounding areas is expected to remain cold and dry. In most districts of Punjab, the weather will be cold and dry as well, with fog and smog expected in cities like Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.

Fog is likely in Jehlum, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and nearby areas.

In Sindh, most districts will experience dry weather, with cold mornings and evenings. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also see cold and dry weather today.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather is expected to be extremely cold, with partly cloudy skies.

The Met Office has predicted that on December 5th and 6th, there will be a possibility of heavy winds, rain, and snowfall (in the mountains) in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.