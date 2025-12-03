Latest

Forex

Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan – 3 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:56 am | Dec 3, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against key international currencies, with modest movements recorded in both the interbank and open markets.

According to the latest exchange rate figures, US Dollar remains at Rs281.5 and sold at Rs283.25, maintaining its position amid subdued trading activity. Euro stood at Rs326.25 for buying and Rs328.75 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies at Rs372 and Rs375.5, respectively.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.7 (buying) and Rs77.45 (selling). The Saudi Riyal, another key remittance currency, traded at Rs75.15 and Rs75.6.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 281.5 283.25
Euro 326.25 328.75
UK Pound Sterling 372 375.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal 75.15 75.6
Australian Dollar 182.5 186.5
Bahrain Dinar 744.75 754.75
Canadian Dollar 200.1 205.1
China Yuan 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone 43.17 43.57
Hong Kong Dollar 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee 3.05 3.14
Japanese Yen 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar 911.4 921.4
Malaysian Ringgit 67.31 67.91
New Zealand Dollar 158.95 160.95
Norwegian Krone 27.42 27.72
Omani Riyal 729.6 739.6
Qatari Riyal 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar 215.5 220.5
Swedish Krona 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc 346.63 349.38
Thai Baht 8.59 8.74
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now