Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan – 3 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against key international currencies, with modest movements recorded in both the interbank and open markets.

According to the latest exchange rate figures, US Dollar remains at Rs281.5 and sold at Rs283.25, maintaining its position amid subdued trading activity. Euro stood at Rs326.25 for buying and Rs328.75 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies at Rs372 and Rs375.5, respectively.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.7 (buying) and Rs77.45 (selling). The Saudi Riyal, another key remittance currency, traded at Rs75.15 and Rs75.6.