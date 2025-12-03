Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza secures bail in Blasphemy Case

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Bench of Lahore High Court approved bail of controversial figure and self-acclaimed religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in high-profile case involving allegations of religious hate speech.

In his verdict, Justice Sadaqat Khan of LHC ordered authorities to set Mirza free without delay, and directed the accused to submit two surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each.

This case stems from complaint filed by FIA Cyber Crime Wing, accusing Mirza of disrespecting religious personalities. Adding fuel to controversy, the FIA’s counsel told the court that a formal fatwa had already been issued against him. But the court declared that such documents must be dealt with in the trial court, as this hearing revolved solely around the question of bail.

Evidence, fatwas, and details would have to be scrutinized in trial proceedings, the judge said. Mirza has gone on the legal offensive, filing a petition in the Lahore High Court to challenge the FIA’s investigation altogether.

The petition named both FIA and the Punjab Quran Board as respondents. Mirza argues that investigators launched their probe without issuing him any notice, and even forwarded a social media video to the Punjab Quran Board seeking a fatwa.

The petition blasts the Board’s response, claiming it wrongly declared Mirza sinful over an old video, despite having no authority to issue fatwas, noting that its jurisdiction is limited to overseeing matters related only to the publication of the Holy Quran.

Mirza’s counsel earlier urged the court to Strike down fatwa issued against him by country’s top religious body, and to stop FIA’s probe.