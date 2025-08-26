Why Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been arrested? All you need to know

JHELUM – Pakistan’s self-acclaimed scholar and YouTuber, Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, has been taken into custody by Jhelum police under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on Monday night after widespread outrage over his recent remarks.

Authorities reported that the arrest was carried out on orders of the District Commissioner (DC) of Jhelum, and Mirza was later transferred to jail. The action was part of administrative measures under MPO Section 3, which allows detention to maintain public order.

Additionally, his local academy, where he holds weekly classes, has been temporarily closed on official orders.

Background of his Arrest

The arrest comes after Fatwa issued by Islamic scholar Mufti Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali, which claimed that Mirza’s statements about Prophet Muhammad (SAW) were deeply offensive to Muslims. Fatwa stated that any Muslim who utters such words becomes an apostate (Murtad).

Following the Fatwa, clerical groups met with the local administration and demanded that Mirza be prosecuted under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with blasphemy. According to these groups, even legal action under 295-C would not suffice to address the severity of the offense.

Mirza, who has amassed millions of followers on YouTube for his lectures on Islamic teachings, is known for his outspoken views. His arrest has prompted a wave of concern and discussion among his supporters, who are seeking clarity on the circumstances and justification for such stern action.

Local authorities have stated that the measures were taken solely to prevent unrest and maintain public order in the region.