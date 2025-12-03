BingX Hosts Lahore OnTour Event, Strengthening Regional Community Engagement

LAHORE – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, hosted the second Pakistan edition of its BingX OnTour series with a community meetup in Lahore on November 29, 2025.

Following the strong reception of its inaugural Karachi event, the Lahore meetup underscores BingX’s continued effort to engage directly with traders, developers, and blockchain communities across the region.

The BingX OnTour – Lahore Meetup welcomed guests at the Ramada Hotel, including active crypto traders, Web3 builders, regional key opinion leaders, and guest speaker Mr Muqadas Butt “ilm-e-alam”, who spoke on the advantages of centralised exchanges and copy trading for new users. Participants took part in product-focused discussions, community activities, networking sessions, and exclusive rewards. The event also introduced new users to the BingX ecosystem, supporting the platform’s goal of strengthening its footprint in one of the region’s most active crypto markets.

“Community shapes the direction of our products and our decisions, which is why being present with our users matters,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “Lahore’s meetup reflects the growing energy of Pakistan’s crypto community, and we need to support that growth by creating spaces where people can exchange ideas, build relationships, and advance together. These engagements help us stay close to user needs while contributing to a stronger local ecosystem.”

With the successful conclusion of the Lahore edition, BingX will continue expanding the OnTour series across communities in the region, focusing on raising awareness, deepening local engagement, and supporting traders.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to users at all experience levels, from beginners to professionals.

Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.