Govt to impose 15% tax on caterers, marriage halls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to impose a 15% tax on hotels, guesthouses, farmhouses, marriage halls, clubs and catering services within the city limits of Islamabad.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar proposed this tax as part of the Rs14 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023–24.

In addition, the government has proposed a 5% tax on payments made with credit cards and QR codes from mobile wallets.

A 15% tax will be applicable to cash purchases at eateries, coffee shops, dining places and ice cream shops located inside the federal boundaries.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suggested amendments to the 2001 Tax on Services Ordinance in order to implement these tax adjustments.