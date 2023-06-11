Search

LifestyleViral

Naseeruddin Shah tenders apology for offending Sindhis in Pakistan

Noor Fatima 10:17 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
Naseeruddin Shah tenders apology for offending Sindhis in Pakistan
Source: Instagram

Indian revered actor, Naseeruddin Shah, issued an apology to the "Sindhi speaking population" in Pakistan after his tone deaf and “ignorant” remarks surfaced on the internet, and offended many Pakistanis. Shah’s false claims regarding the local language and its consequential scrutiny prompted the Dirty Picture actor to apologize and quip about not being an intellectual individual.

Accepting the fact that he was rather ‘’ill- informed,’’ the actor stated in a Facebook post,"OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion.”

“I admit I was ill informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? “Let him who is free from…” as Jesus said," said Shah.

At the end, Shah quipped that he was “quite enjoying” for being labelled as a “pretend intellectual.” 

"Actually I’m quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’ and ‘pretend intellectual’ after many years of being mistaken for an intelligent person. It’s quite a change!" he remarked.

The misinformed statement was made by Shah while he was speaking at a promotional interview of his latest television series, Taj.

 The actor claimed, “They [Pakistan] have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan."

The comments enraged the Pakistani community as the claim is far from reality. Not only social media users but Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha also jumped in to defend sanctity of the supposedly dead language, according to Shah.

"As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ," Pasha stated.

Naseeruddin Shah 'stands corrected' on remarks about use of Sindhi language in Pakistan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

‘Mankind’s Angel’ Taher Shah goes international as he announces Hollywood movie

03:54 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Meet Kapotaqkhy Chanchala – Miss Pakistan Universal 2023

07:52 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Alizeh Shah

11:31 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

07:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Saba Qamar announces film on polio in Pakistan

01:13 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Yasir Nawaz, Danish Nawaz and Mansha Pasha unite to send Naseeruddin Shah a heartfelt Sindhi message

08:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's residency programme selects four women ...

11:10 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 11, 2023

08:37 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.15 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 11, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: