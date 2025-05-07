13 martyred in Indian airstrike laid to rest in Bahawalpur

In a tragic turn of events, 13 civilians who were martyred in a cowardly attack by India were laid to rest in Bahawalpur today. The attack took place at the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur, where peaceful, innocent citizens lost their lives.

According to sources, the funeral prayers and burial of the martyrs were attended by their family members, local residents, and numerous others. The funeral prayers were held at the Daring Stadium, where the community gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the heinous assault.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for three other Pakistani civilians who were killed in the same attack were also offered, with senior officials, including Lahore Corps Commander and the Inspector General of Police Punjab, attending the ceremony.

This attack, which occurred last night, was part of a series of cross-border strikes carried out by India on six locations in Pakistan. The assault left 26 Pakistani citizens martyred and 46 others injured.