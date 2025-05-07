Gold hits Rs356,900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive day, both globally and in Pakistan, amid heightened investor demand and market fluctuations.

According to reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market climbed by $8 per ounce, reaching a new level of $3,385 per ounce. This consistent rise has been attributed to global economic uncertainties, which have driven investors toward safer assets like gold.

Following the international trend, local gold prices in Pakistan also increased. In the domestic bullion market, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs800 per tola, pushing the rate to Rs356,900 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs684, bringing it to Rs305,984.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. The rate for one tola of silver stood firm at Rs3,482, while 10 grams of silver held steady at Rs2,985.

Analysts expect volatility in the precious metals market to persist as global geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures continue to shape investor behavior.