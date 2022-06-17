Dollar hits above Rs208 as rupee continues to lose ground
KARACHI – The Pakistan rupee continued its losing streak as US dollar crossed Rs208 mark during intraday trading in interbank market.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the greenback was trading at around Rs208.50 on Friday morning after gaining 0.83 paisas against the local currency.
On Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the local currency witnessed a decrease of Rs1.21 (or 0.58%) as it reached Rs207.67.
On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee shed Rs1.3 (or 0.63%) against the dollar to close at Rs206.46.
The devaluation of local currency continues amid uncertainty over revival of $6 billion IMF programme, widening current account deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.
During the week ended June 3, liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped to $9.2 billion.
