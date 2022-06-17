Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

02:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – An earthquake hit the parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Peshawar on Friday. 

Tremors were felt in Abottabad, Diamer, Faisalabad, Kohat and other cities. The centre of earthquake was reportedly Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Social media users from affected areas also shared their experience and prayed for safety of people.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as ...
01:48 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
South Africa launches probe against Pakistani ...
11:25 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches special tourism ...
10:57 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests against ...
11:49 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Maryam says ISPR DG's statement about Imran's ...
11:11 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
TLP chief Saad Rizvi survives assassination ...
10:48 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Trailer of Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is out now 
12:01 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr