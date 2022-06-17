Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – An earthquake hit the parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Peshawar on Friday.
Tremors were felt in Abottabad, Diamer, Faisalabad, Kohat and other cities. The centre of earthquake was reportedly Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
Social media users from affected areas also shared their experience and prayed for safety of people.
Massive Earthquake in Rawalpindi— Q Man (@Ali_Qumain) June 17, 2022
May Allah have mercy on Us. #earthquake
Earthquake in Peshawar #earthquake #Peshawar— ✨baRbie✨ (@CocoPesho) June 17, 2022
Massive earthquake in Rawalpindi and Islamabad— *•.♡Noshi Satti♡.•*🇵🇰 🌚 شیرنی🐅 سڑیل مزاج (@Sheerni21) June 17, 2022
may ALLAH safe everyone Ameen sum Ameen🙏🏼🥺#earthquake pic.twitter.com/pYbKN4ECrK
#earthquake felt 36 sec ago in #Pakistan #Faisalabad pic.twitter.com/CB3wLXRTpM— fsdboy (@fsdboy6) June 17, 2022
More to follow…
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem sets another world record02:43 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan02:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as plenary session ends ...01:48 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Dollar hits above Rs208 as rupee continues to lose ground12:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
-
- Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note as Aik Hai Nigar wins Best Asian Film ...09:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan09:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal release their masterpiece 'Ishq De Rang'08:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022