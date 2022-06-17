Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – An earthquake hit the parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Peshawar on Friday.

Tremors were felt in Abottabad, Diamer, Faisalabad, Kohat and other cities. The centre of earthquake was reportedly Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Social media users from affected areas also shared their experience and prayed for safety of people.

Massive Earthquake in Rawalpindi

May Allah have mercy on Us. #earthquake — Q Man (@Ali_Qumain) June 17, 2022

Massive earthquake in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

may ALLAH safe everyone Ameen sum Ameen🙏🏼🥺#earthquake pic.twitter.com/pYbKN4ECrK — *•.♡Noshi Satti♡.•*🇵🇰 🌚 شیرنی🐅 سڑیل مزاج (@Sheerni21) June 17, 2022

