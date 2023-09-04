Search

Sugar price jumps to Rs220 per kg as regulators fail to deliver in crisis-hit Pakistan

4 Sep, 2023
Sugar price jumps to Rs220 per kg as regulators fail to deliver in crisis-hit Pakistan
Sugar prices in the Balochistan retail market reached a record high of Rs220 per kilogramme on Monday.

According to media reports, the commodity's wholesale price in the province is Rs210 per kilogramme, while the price of a 50kg bag has reached Rs10,500.

Dealers say that price of the product went up after the sugar supply was stopped due to suspension of permits.

Sugar price in Peshawar is between Rs.195 and Rs.205 per kilogramme and in Punjab between Rs.170 and Rs.190 per kilogramme. 

On the other hand, the commodity costs Rs.180 per kg in Multan, Karachi and other big cities.

It is important to note that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research was recently instructed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to work with the relevant agencies and authorities to stop smuggling and stockpiling of sugar. The ECC also told the ministry to promptly disclose the most recent information on wheat supply, availability and prices.

Over the past four months, the cost of sugar has increased by more than 80%. 

This situation has added to the sufferings of people who are already reeling from the worst political, financial and human rights crisis of Pakistan's history.

