Qaumi Bachat Bank sets Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate for April 2024

The National Savings, also known as Qaumi Bachat Bank, has disclosed the revised profit rate for Behbood Savings Certificates and other schemes effective from April 2024.
Introduced by the government in 2003 to address the financial challenges encountered by widows and the elderly, Behbood Savings Certificates offer monthly profits at reasonable rates.
On March 19, the government increased the profit rates on Behbood Certificates, currently fixed at 15.60%.
Effective Period: Till Date
Monthly Profit on each Rs100,000: Rs1,300
Rate (%): 15.6%
Originally extended to disabled individuals and special minors with disabilities through their guardians in 2004, Behbood Savings Certificates are available in denominations ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs1,000,000. Profit is disbursed on a monthly basis, commencing from the date of purchase of the certificates.
Behbood Savings Certificates can be acquired by the following categories of Pakistani citizens:
1. Senior citizens aged sixty years or above
2. Single widows, provided they do not remarry
3. Two eligible persons, as mentioned above, in their joint names
4. Individuals with disabilities holding NIC with Disability logo, and special minors through a guardian
The minimum investment limit for Behbood Savings Certificates is Rs5,000, while a single person can invest a maximum of Rs7.5 million. For joint investors, the limit stands at Rs15 million.
In April 2024, the government has set the new profit rate for Behbood Savings Certificates at 15.6%, ensuring continued financial support for eligible individuals.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
